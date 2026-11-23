This weekend, Mexico City will host an exciting NFL matchup as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings. This game marks a significant event in the league’s history, being the sixth regular-season clash held at the iconic Estadio Azteca. Fans are eagerly anticipating this showdown, especially as it is the first NFL game in Mexico since 2022.

Game Overview

The matchup features the high-powered offense of the San Francisco 49ers against the staunch defense of the Minnesota Vikings. Currently, the 49ers hold a favorable record of 8-1 and are looking to extend that to 9-1. However, they come into this game after a nail-biting 46-40 victory against the struggling Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings, with a strong 7-2 record, are aiming to secure another win, buoyed by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who led the team to a decisive 30-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers last week.

How to Watch the Vikings vs. 49ers Mexico Game

For those wondering how to catch the action, the Vikings vs. 49ers game is set to kick off on Sunday, November 22, at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast live on NBC.

Streaming Options for Fans

If you’re not subscribed to cable services, there are several live-TV streaming options available for watching the game online. NBC will be available through various platforms that offer free trials, making it easier for fans to tune in and watch the action without extra costs. Here are some popular streaming options: DirecTV offers a solid choice for sports fans, featuring competitive packages and a five-day free trial. NBC is accessible through several of their packages, starting at $44.99 a month after the trial. Fubo provides another excellent option, including NBC in all its packages. It starts with a five-day free trial, with monthly plans beginning at $88.99. YouTube TV is another viable choice, with a free trial typically lasting 10 days. Monthly plans kick off at $71.99 after the trial period.