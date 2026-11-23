In a heartfelt conversation, Aspyn Ovard, a popular YouTuber and reality star, opened up about her experiences during her pregnancy with her third child, emphasizing how it played a crucial role in her life during challenging times. Ovard, who recently navigated the complexities surrounding her child Cove’s diagnosis, expressed that her pregnancy ultimately became her anchor and source of strength.

A Journey of Strength and Resilience

Despite the difficulties she faced, Ovard stated, “I have never felt like I shouldn’t have done it on that timeline,” highlighting her unwavering resolve regarding her decision to expand her family. At 30 years old, she reflected on how the journey of pregnancy filled her with purpose and determination when life felt overwhelming. “That was the one thing I could focus on,” she recalled. “And the one thing that was in my control.”

The Life-Altering Influence of Pregnancy

While discussing this period, Ovard admitted that articulating her feelings about those times is not easy. However, she also revealed that her pregnancy was a significant beacon of hope. “I do think that being pregnant saved my life,” she emphasized. “I don’t know how I would have had the strength to keep going and stay here if I was not growing that baby.” This profound sentiment demonstrates how her growing family provided her with the motivation to persevere through challenges.