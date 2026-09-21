Shonda Rhimes Reflects on Her Early Micromanagement Struggles

Shonda Rhimes, the renowned creator of iconic television series such as “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” has openly reflected on her early career experiences, admitting that she was once a micromanager and “a pain in the butt.” Speaking at Indeed’s FutureWorks HR conference in Phoenix on September 3, she candidly discussed how her initial approach to leadership hindered her effectiveness. It serves as a reminder that even the most successful individuals can learn vital lessons about collaboration and trust in the workplace.
“I was that high-performing individual who was a pain in the butt for everybody else, and it wasn’t great,” Rhimes shared. She emphasized the importance of being able to work harmoniously with others and assimilate into the workplace culture for long-term success. Her transformation from micromanaging to trust-based leadership took time but ultimately helped her foster creativity and excitement within her teams.
“The thing that I learned most is you hire people and you let them do their jobs,” she explained. As Rhimes has evolved as a leader, she recognized that granting her team the freedom to express their creativity leads to greater ownership and innovation in their work.
Micromanaging
Micromanaging is a prevalent issue that can create resentment among team members. A recent 2023 Monster survey found that nearly 75% of workers identified micromanagement as the biggest red flag in the workplace.
“People don’t feel like you trust them enough to do their jobs, and you end up feeling like you have to do more of their jobs as well,” observed Adunola Adeshola, a workplace and career strategist. Micromanagement can stifle creativity, hinder problem-solving, and lead to burnout, according to Amanda Augustine, a certified career coach at Careerminds.
Breaking free from micromanaging often starts with hiring trustworthy individuals who can grow into their roles. Adeshola advises being clear about expectations from the beginning, even if it takes longer initially: “Making assumptions or providing inadequate training can lead to bigger issues later on.” For instance, she suggests sending a tutorial with project guidelines to her team upfront.
For perfectionists, it’s essential to adjust expectations. As Adeshola points out, “You cannot expect the next person to do things exactly how you would.” Accepting that perfection may be 80% or 90% of your ideal can ease the pressure and ultimately benefit both you and your team.
Building Relationships at Work
In addition to overcoming micromanagement tendencies, Rhimes emphasizes the importance of building strong relationships with colleagues. In her 2015 book “Year of Yes,” she delved into her experiences as a Black female showrunner, discussing the pressures of proving her worth in a predominantly different environment. This spotlight on relationship-building highlights a crucial aspect of career development.
Adeshola asserts, “You don’t have to work yourself to the grave to prove that you deserve a spot there.” Establishing connections can create advocates and allies who can recommend you for hidden opportunities. Networking both internally and externally is key to career growth, according to Augustine.
Taking the initiative to schedule a chat or coffee with a colleague can foster a sense of community at work. “Being a good listener can help you start to build relationships,” Adeshola says. “You just need to be curious, interested, and open.”