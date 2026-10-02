Olivier Martinez Claims Halle Berry Choked Their Son

Halle Berry‘s ex-husband Olivier Martinez has made troubling allegations regarding an incident involving their 12-year-old son. In a recent legal filing, Martinez claims that Berry engaged in aggressive behavior towards their child, casting a shadow over their co-parenting relationship.

Allegations of Choking Incident

According to documents obtained by E! News, the situation escalated when Martinez’s son was playing a virtual reality game in his bedroom. Berry reportedly entered the room, began pushing him, and after he asked her to let him finish the game, she became enraged. Martinez recounted that the child told Berry, “Stop. Let me finish the game first,” which allegedly provoked her further.

In a concerning turn of events, she is accused of physically assaulting the boy, grabbing him by the neck and allegedly choking him while demanding, “Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?” The allegations paint a disturbing picture of the incident, raising questions about the environment in which their son is being raised.

Response from Berry’s Legal Team

In response to these accusations, Berry’s attorney, Marina Beck, issued a statement to E! News. Beck described the filing as “not entirely unexpected” from someone with a “well-documented history of erratic, possessive and violent behavior.” She expressed that while the allegations are deeply saddening for Berry, she is resolute in her commitment to her son’s well-being.

“Halle will not allow it to deter her from fighting for [her son’s] best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs,” Beck emphasized in the statement.

Seeking Comment from Martinez and Hunt

E! News has reached out to representatives for Olivier Martinez and his current partner, but as of yet, no comments have been provided. This lack of response adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing situation, as both parties navigate the fallout from the allegations.