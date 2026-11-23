On November 21, the Smith family enjoyed a rare public outing, bringing their multi-generational charm to Little Beach House Malibu, part of the exclusive Soho House club in California. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated this special day alongside their children, 28-year-old Jaden Smith and 26-year-old Willow Smith, as well as their mothers, Caroline Bright and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

A Stylish Family Gathering

While the occasion was casual, the Smiths certainly made a statement with their fashion choices. Will, 58, showcased his laid-back yet stylish side in a bright red zip-up jacket layered over a white T-shirt and paired with jeans, accessorized by a white baseball cap. Jada, 55, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in a sleek black button-up shirt beneath a black leather jacket, complemented by dark grey trousers. Her striking red shoes and chic black handbag rounded out her fashionable ensemble.

A Day of Family and Connection

As the family enjoyed their time by the ocean, the outing emphasized the importance of familial ties and shared experiences. With both Will and Jada’s mothers joining the festivities, the gathering highlighted the strong family bonds that continue to define the Smith legacy in Hollywood.