Beyond Fest Highlights: Must-Watch Titles and Exciting Ticket Changes

Los Angeles has long grappled with its identity as a hub for prominent film festivals. While cinephiles have poked at the notion that the City of Angels lacks a definitive festival, one event has quietly risen to prominence: Beyond Fest. Held at the American Cinematheque, this year’s edition expects to attract around 37,000 attendees, running through October 5.

Beyond Fest Rises to Prominence

For years, the Los Angeles film festival scene has been unpredictable. Numerous high-profile festivals have struggled to maintain a solid lineup, while many niche gatherings have emerged to cater to diverse audiences. Yet, 14 years ago, Beyond Fest carved out a unique space. Partnering with American Cinematheque, it developed a dedicated following among local cinephiles, with ticket acquisition becoming likened to a competitive sport.

Diverse Programming Beyond Horror Classics

Scheduled in October, Beyond Fest has crafted a lineup that includes well-known horror staples like the original “Friday the 13th” and the upcoming “Carrie” series, while also venturing into varied genres. Co-founder Christian Parkes emphasizes the festival’s intention to transcend typical genre conventions. “The inspiration was always to be more than strictly horror, back in those early years,” he explains, citing a yve-style.com of influences spanning decades.

This year’s offerings include highly anticipated new films such as “Primetime” and “Musk,” retrospectives featuring classics like “Hoffa” and “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and under-the-radar screenings supported by Mubi at the Los Feliz 3 cinemas.

Cinephile Culture Thrives Post-Pandemic

The festival’s remarkable growth mirrors the post-pandemic resurgence of young audiences’ passion for repertory cinema. The platform Letterboxd has played a crucial role in fueling this enthusiasm. Parkes notes, “The rep scene has never been better from an attendance standpoint,” mentioning the recent Robert Eggers marathon as a rite of passage for film fans eager to experience screenings in a live audience setting.

Community Engagement and Discovery

Juan Devis, president of Film Independent, observes this shift in audience engagement. “Young people are going back to cinema. They’re doing it because they love to do it and they do it constantly,” he remarks. The shorts blocks at the Los Feliz Theater have become a vital avenue for studios and agencies scouting emerging filmmakers, further demonstrating the festival’s impact on the career trajectories of new talents.

In addition to the films, the festival fosters camaraderie among attendees. “Over the last 14 years, the festival has built a core dedicated group who are as unhinged as we are,” says Ersoy. This passionate community often travels across town to partake in screenings, demonstrating their fervor for cinema.

Improved Ticketing and Festival Growth

With its longstanding relationship with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest benefits from stable venues, including the Aero Theatre and the iconic Egyptian Theatre. Each year, these locations host screenings that collectively enhance the festival experience. Notably, the Cinematheque has revamped its ticketing system, making it easier for audiences to secure seats, though demand remains high.

Parkes poignantly notes, “It’s impossible to get tickets for Cannes, the New York Film Festival, or Sundance,” highlighting the competitive nature of acquiring like-minded cinematic experiences in today’s festival landscape. He credits the audience’s enthusiasm for shaping the festival’s unique programming over decades.

Highlighting Essential Screenings

Both Parkes and Ersoy eagerly share some must-see titles still on the roster:

“Rumble in the Bronx” – Featuring a special introduction by Bob Odenkirk, this screening promises to be an electrifying experience for fans.

– Featuring a special introduction by Bob Odenkirk, this screening promises to be an electrifying experience for fans. “Donnie Darko” – Screening at its original filming location, the Aero Theater, adds historical significance to this beloved cult classic.

– Screening at its original filming location, the Aero Theater, adds historical significance to this beloved cult classic. “Miami Vice” – A new cut of this film has sparked renewed interest among audiences.

– A new cut of this film has sparked renewed interest among audiences. “Welcome to G-Town” – Showcasing a Scottish production created on a shoestring budget, this film embodies fresh, innovative storytelling.

– Showcasing a Scottish production created on a shoestring budget, this film embodies fresh, innovative storytelling. “Ten Will” – A work from L.A. filmmaker Max DeFalco promises to spotlight upcoming talent.

– A work from L.A. filmmaker Max DeFalco promises to spotlight upcoming talent. “Wicker” – Following the trends of online communities like BookTok, this title has garnered a passionate following.

– Following the trends of online communities like BookTok, this title has garnered a passionate following. “Ken Russell’s The Devils” – Highlighting a rare 4K restoration director’s cut, this screening is poised to be a standout event.

A Cultural Shift in Cinema