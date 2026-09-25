Dennis Lim Reflects on Curating Taste at the New York Film Festival

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The 64th annual New York Film Festival kicks off this Friday at Lincoln Center, showcasing an impressive range of films that includes 119 projects from 46 countries—75 feature films and 44 shorts. This year’s highlights feature Luca Guadagnino’s much-talked-about biopic of Sam Altman, Artificial, and Nathan Fielder’s collaboration with Lance Oppenheim on the captivating Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything. The festival also presents Naza, a harrowing documentary that deals with the Israeli military’s alleged mass killings of civilians in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has even threatened repercussions against the filmmakers following its release. Collectively, this year’s festival promises daring debuts from first-time directors alongside innovative works from seasoned filmmakers.

Meet Dennis Lim: Curator and Critic

At the helm of this year’s festival is Dennis Lim, a distinguished curator and film critic who has led the New York Film Festival as its artistic director since 2020. Previously, he served as the film-programming director at Lincoln Center and was an editor at Village Voice. In the lead-up to the festival, Lim shared insights into his film selection process, movie preferences, and the themes that emerged in this year’s slate.

The Selection Process

Lim describes the film selection process for the festival as distinctly seasonal. He begins his year by traveling to various film festivals and engaging with filmmakers, studios, and distributors. Key events, including the Berlinale, Cannes, and the restoration festival in Bologna, are essential to scouting for films, especially for the festival’s Revivals section. After an intense period of curation that begins in April and wraps up around mid-July, Lim collaborates with a team of programmers, some from Film at Lincoln Center and others as freelancers, to finalize the festival lineup. Despite not having open submissions, the process involves reviewing over a thousand feature films to narrow down choices for the main slate.

A Grueling Viewing Schedule

Lim highlights the enormity of his role, sometimes spending over 12 hours a day watching films during the busy selection period. He acknowledges the impracticality of lengthy viewing sessions, underscoring the necessity of returning to films later to reassess them. He takes notes during screenings, using specific notebooks and his preferred pens, which help him track his thoughts.

Thematic Trends in 2023

According to Lim, themes often emerge retrospectively within the festival lineup. This year, many films are critically engaged with urgent global issues, notably represented in Artificial, which reflects growing concerns over artificial intelligence. Notable films such as All of a Sudden and Tender Loving Care grapple with poignant questions of care in precarious circumstances. Documentaries addressing pressing topics, such as Naza, further emphasize the festival’s commitment to highlighting significant societal matters.

Aesthetic Innovations

Lim has noted aesthetic innovations among this year’s films, comparing the formal risks present in this year’s slate with Alexandre Koberidze’s previous work, Dry Leaf. While he mentions that no film this year quite matches that boldness, he points to a disruptive narrative shift in A Day in the Life of Jo by Jacqueline Lentzou that transforms the film’s trajectory mid-way through. He also appreciates Dan Sallitt’s What Can Be Mentioned, celebrated for its subtle exploration of discomfort through minimalistic means.

Excitement for Collaborations

Lim expressed pride in having former student Lance Oppenheim premiere at the festival. The film, You Can See Everything, represents a significant collaboration with Nathan Fielder, bringing Oppenheim’s vision for nuanced documentary storytelling to a wider audience. Lim’s admiration for Oppenheim’s talents underscores a lasting connection that transcends the student-professor relationship.

Creative Recharge and Inspirations

In his limited free time, Lim hopes to engage in reading and exploring art. This year has been particularly chaotic, but he has immersed himself in Scandinavian literature, expressing his enjoyment of philosophical works while eagerly anticipating new releases from favorite authors. He also highlighted past influences in film criticism, noting that his experiences at Village Voice shaped his understanding of providing alternatives to mainstream cinema.

A Personal Touch on Fashion and Style

As the festival unfolds, Lim feels the pressure to present himself well throughout the 15-day event. He shared plans to wear suits he acquired in Tokyo, each with its unique design and fabric, aligning with his understated yet stylish aesthetic.