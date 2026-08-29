Not Your Daddy’s Films Teams Up With Film Independent

In a significant milestone for underrepresented filmmakers, Not Your Daddy’s Films (NYDF), a social impact organization dedicated to empowering women and nonbinary filmmakers, has announced its fiscal sponsorship by Film Independent. This partnership arrives as the organization commemorates its fourth anniversary, marking a remarkable journey since its inception in 2022.

Founders and Vision

Founded in Los Angeles by Kourtney Bell, Katherine Hughes, Nicole Lipp, Vika Stubblebine, and Carlye Tamaren, NYDF emerged from frustrations over the ongoing gender inequity and lack of diversity in the film industry. “We started NYDF because we wanted the kind of community we weren’t finding anywhere else… ambitious, accessible and actually fun to be part of,” the founders stated in a joint message. They express optimism that their partnership with Film Independent will leverage their previous momentum to continue uplifting and empowering filmmakers while maintaining the vibrant community that has drawn many to their cause.

Growth and Community Engagement

Initially starting as a bimonthly screening for a small group of 25, NYDF has blossomed into a flourishing “Daddy community,” attracting over 300 attendees at its events. Throughout its inaugural years, the organization has hosted a yve-style.com of initiatives, including screenings, workshops, and panels, spotlighting the artistry of women and nonbinary filmmakers. Notable partnerships with industry giants such as the American Cinematheque, Alliance of Women Directors, SXSW, Women In Film (WIF), and The Black List have further solidified its impact.

Upcoming Celebrations and Initiatives

To celebrate its fourth anniversary, NYDF plans to host a special event at the Aster in Hollywood this Friday. At this gathering, six emerging filmmakers will showcase their work and engage in a Q&A session with industry insiders, highlighting the next generation of creative talent.

Expanding Reach Beyond Los Angeles

Beyond events, NYDF is reaching audiences further afield through its “Daddy Dailies” podcast, which features conversations with women and nonbinary creatives. Past guests have included renowned figures such as Patty Jenkins and Diablo Cody. The organization also publishes its annual Daddy’s List, showcasing emerging filmmakers, with notable alumni that include Haley Z. Boston, Giselle Bonilla, and Gia-Rayne B. Harris.

Future Aspirations with Film Independent