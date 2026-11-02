Ben Wang May Play Iceman in Upcoming X-Men Reboot

After gaining notable recognition in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” and leading the latest installment of “Karate Kid,” Ben Wang is now negotiating to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as part of the highly anticipated “X-Men” reboot.

Wang’s Potential Role as Iceman

Should the deal be finalized, Wang will portray Bobby Drake, famously known as Iceman, one of the original members of the X-Men. The character, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, made his first appearance in “The X-Men #1” back in September 1963.

A Promising Ensemble Cast

Wang would join an impressive cast that includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Maya Boyd as Storm, Asa Germann as Angel, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister.

Exciting Revelations at D23

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige unveiled the new cast for “X-Men” during the D23 convention in August, especially following Sink’s debut as Jean Grey in the blockbuster “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” This film marks the first reboot of the mutant team since the 2019 Fox film “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and their inaugural project under the Marvel Studios banner. Directed by Jake Schreier, known for overseeing “Thunderbolts,” the film is scripted by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, and is scheduled for release on May 5, 2028.

Wang’s Recent Projects and Future Prospects

In “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Wang takes on the role of Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12 alongside Haymitch Abernathy, portrayed by Joseph Zada. His recent work also includes a role in Lionsgate’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic “The Long Walk,” as well as appearances in Will Ropp’s coming-of-age comedy “Brian,” David Wain’s “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass,” the upcoming “Mean Girls” reboot slated for 2024, and Disney+ projects like “American Born Chinese” and “Chang Can Dunk.” Wang is represented by Stewart Talent, Artists First, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Anticipation Builds for Marvel’s Next Move