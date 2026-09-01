Drake Stuns Toronto Crowd with Live 'Iceman' Performance

In an electrifying surprise, Drake graced the stage at Don Toliver’s concert in Toronto last night, marking the first live performance of tracks from his new album, Iceman. The rapper’s appearance took the atmosphere of the Scotiabank Arena to new heights as he performed “Shabang,” “Burning Bridges,” and “Janice STFU” for an enthusiastic crowd.

Drake Takes the Stage

Drake’s unexpected mini-set came midway through Toliver’s performance, delighting fans with a taste of his latest work. Expressing gratitude to his host, he shared with the audience, “I just wanna thank Don for having me out tonight. This is my first time performing the album since it dropped, so thank you for being here. Look, I love this thing that we do so much in front of the city, I just want to thank you for keeping this shit alive.”

Mutual Admiration

After the performance, an emotional Toliver took a moment to express his appreciation to Drake, stating, “I appreciate you for inspiring us all. You know damn well this shit wouldn’t be this shit if you ain’t do this shit. I appreciate you so much. You inspired me, and you inspired all of us. Thank you so much for pulling up on me.”

Success of Iceman

Drake released Iceman in May, alongside two other albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti. The album quickly ascended to the top of the Billboard 200, where it remained for several weeks. Notably, Iceman achieved a remarkable feat, becoming only the second rap album in history to have all of its tracks chart on the Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks, joining Kendrick Lamar’s GNX. Additionally, the album made headlines as it debuted alongside Habibti and Maid of Honour in the top three spots of the Billboard 200, cementing Drake as the first artist to occupy the chart’s entire top three simultaneously. With Iceman, he also marked his 15th chart-topping album, surpassing Jay-Z for the most by any rap artist.

Chart-topping Hits

Further illustrating the album’s success, the single “Janice STFU” debuted at Number One on the Hot 100, granting Drake his 14th chart-topping hit and solidifying his position as the male solo artist with the most Number One singles in the Hot 100’s history, surpassing Michael Jackson.

What’s Next for Toliver