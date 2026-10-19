Inde Navarrette Shares Surprising Encounters with Pamela Anderson and X-Men Training

Inde Navarrette is making headlines as she juggles multiple exciting engagements in the entertainment industry. The “Obsession” star recently attended the prestigious Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, followed by her presence at the Newport Beach Film Festival the next day, where she was honored as one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch during the festival’s Honor Brunch.

Excitement at the Academy Museum Gala

Speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin on the festival’s red carpet, Navarrette expressed her awe at being surrounded by icons at the gala. “It’s amazing. You’re just overwhelmed and kind of drowning in everybody that you have looked up to, possibly ever,” she reflected. “It’s just so lovely meeting people, and the reception that ‘Obsession’ has been getting… I’m just so honored to go and be with the members of the Academy and just get an inside scoop on what that magnificent world is like.”

Meeting Icons: Jessica Lange and Pamela Anderson

Among the attendees, Navarrette was particularly thrilled to meet legendary actresses Jessica Lange and Pamela Anderson. “I spoke to Jessica Lange, who is an icon,” she shared. “[And] the way that Pamela carries herself with such grace and honesty and just pure creativity and love is just exactly who I want to be.”

Upcoming Projects: Hosting ‘SNL’ and X-Men Training

Navarrette’s whirlwind schedule continues as she prepares to host this year’s “Saturday Night Live” Halloween episode, featuring musical guest Gracie Abrams. “I literally feel like I snuck in,” she joked about landing the hosting gig. “I’m super excited to keep everything under wraps because I really truly want to make this super fun for the audience. What I love is when I don’t know anything. So I’m really excited to be working with the writers,” she added.

Looking ahead, the actress is also gearing up for her role as Rogue in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “X-Men” film. While she hasn’t personally communicated with Anna Paquin, who originally portrayed the character, Navarrette stated, “I feel like the correspondence started when I was younger, when I really fell in love with the ‘X-Men’ movies in the first place.”

Getting in Shape for Action

As she prepares for the physically demanding role, Navarrette is embracing the challenge of stunt training. “It’s a good excuse to get myself in the gym,” she remarked. “I’ve always wanted to take part in that sort of a thing. I think it’s also a really good excuse to get in the gym. I’m the laziest person, and I am very excited to get up and move my body.”