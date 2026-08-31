Beloved Writer and Comedian Marty Nadler Passes Away at 80

Marty Nadler, a talented producer, sitcom writer, and stand-up comedian known for his work on iconic shows like “Happy Days,” “Laverne and Shirley,” and “The Odd Couple,” passed away on August 26 in Margate, Florida. He was 80 years old. His son, Charlie Nadler, reported that his father died due to complications from myasthenia gravis.

A Life in Comedy

Born in the Bronx in 1945, Nadler later moved to the West Coast to carve out a career in comedy. He discovered his love for stand-up while studying theater at Ithaca College, which set the stage for his illustrious career. Nadler forged a close personal and professional bond with acclaimed director Garry Marshall, contributing jokes to nine of Marshall’s films, including “Pretty Woman,” “Runaway Bride,” and “Mother’s Day.” Marshall often referred to Nadler as his good luck charm and featured him in cameo roles in each of these films.

Family and Legacy

In 1976, while writing for “Laverne and Shirley,” Nadler met Holly Mascott, a fellow writer at Paramount. The two collaborated on various projects and eventually married in 1978 on Martha’s Vineyard, where they settled in 1984 and welcomed their only child, Charlie. Following in his father’s footsteps, Charlie Nadler became a stand-up comedian and the duo performed together across the country.

Recently, they recorded their act titled “A Boomer and A Millennial Walk Into a Special” at The Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles. Scheduled for release in early 2027 by Comedy Dynamics, Charlie reflected on the experience, saying, “It was a magical evening with family, friends, and colleagues from all chapters of dad’s life in attendance.”

Remembering Nadler