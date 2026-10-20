Beloved Washington Post Film Critic Ann Hornaday Passes Away at 66

Ann Hornaday, the esteemed film critic for The Washington Post and a celebrated author, passed away on Sunday at the age of 66. Hornaday’s husband, Dennis Greenia, confirmed that she died at their home in North Baltimore after a courageous battle with glioblastoma, a aggressive form of brain cancer, as reported by the Baltimore Banner.

Legacy as a Film Critic

Hornaday was a beloved figure in the realm of film criticism, recognized for her insightful and approachable reviews. In 2008, she was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism, highlighting her influence and talent. Joining The Washington Post in 2002, Hornaday succeeded previous critic Rita Kempley and quickly established herself as a national voice in film criticism. Over her illustrious career, she wrote hundreds of reviews that were marked by their accessibility and lack of pretension. In addition to her print work, she also contributed to WYPR’s Midday at the Movies program, further expanding her reach within the film community.

A Multifaceted Career

Born on March 9, 1960, in Iowa City, Iowa, Hornaday spent her childhood in Des Moines before graduating from Smith College in 1982 with a degree in government. Her journalism journey began in New York where she freelanced for notable publications including Premiere and Us, and she held a key role at Ms. Magazine as the administrative assistant to co-founder Gloria Steinem.

Following a journalism fellowship in Athens, Georgia, where she met her husband, Hornaday honed her skills at various newspapers, including the Austin American-Statesman and The Baltimore Sun, before finding her long-term home at The Washington Post. She eventually left the paper in 2025 after taking a buyout, but not before leaving a lasting impact on readers and the film industry alike.

Books and Future Works

In 2017, Hornaday published Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies, a practical guide aimed at enhancing film literacy for movie enthusiasts. Moreover, she had completed a manuscript about the production of Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 classic political thriller All the President’s Men, which is set to be released posthumously in 2028.

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