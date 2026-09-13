Stream Iowa vs. Iowa State Cy-Hawk Game Tonight Free

The excitement surrounding college football is palpable as the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones prepare to clash for the coveted Cy-Hawk trophy tonight. This fierce rivalry unfolds at Kinnick Stadium and marks the 73rd meeting between these two storied programs. Historically, Iowa leads the rivalry with a record of 46 wins.

Game Overview and Matchup Insights

This year’s matchup carries significant implications, with the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes coming off a commanding 40-0 victory against Northern Illinois. Conversely, the Iowa State Cyclones, under the guidance of new head coach Jimmy Rogers, are looking to rise from a rebuilding phase, entering the game as 13-point underdogs. Despite Iowa State’s recent victories against Iowa in 2024 and 2025, the odds are stacked against them this time around. As with any rivalry game, fans know that anything can happen on the field.

How to Watch the Iowa vs. Iowa State Game

For those eager to catch all the action of the Cy-Hawk game without cable, several streaming options are available. NBC will provide the national broadcast, making it essential to find a streaming service that includes this channel.

Streaming Options

The following live TV streaming services offer NBC and allow you to watch the game online:

DirecTV

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $44.99/month

➤ Up to 185+ channels Fubo

➤ Five-day free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 300+ channels YouTube TV

➤ Free trial

➤ $64.99/month

➤ Up to 100+ channels Sling

➤ $19.99/month

➤ Up to 46 channels

Additionally, Peacock will provide a livestream of the game, although it does not offer a free trial.

Conclusion