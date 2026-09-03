Gloria Steinem Passes Away: Remembering a Feminist Legend at 92

Gloria Steinem, a pioneering writer and activist who became synonymous with the American women’s movement, passed away Wednesday at her home in New York City at the age of 92. Her foundation announced her death in an Instagram post, stating, “Gloria passed away peacefully at her home… surrounded by some of the many who loved her.” The post emphasized that “Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.”

A Legacy in Journalism and Activism

Steinem began her journalism career in New York during the 1970s and went on to co-launch Ms. magazine, a groundbreaking publication that delved into the broader concerns of women, moving beyond traditional themes of housekeeping and beauty. She was also instrumental in establishing the Women’s Action Alliance, a group dedicated to combating sexism.

A Champion for Reproductive Rights

Throughout the 1970s, Steinem emerged as a prominent advocate for women’s reproductive rights. She welcomed the landmark Supreme Court decision in 1973, Roe v. Wade, which affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. Tragically, she lived to witness that right being overturned nearly half a century later.

Her Story Told Through Media

Steinem’s impactful life and career have been documented on screen. In 2011, HBO released “Gloria: In Her Own Words,” a documentary that combined photos and archival footage with her personal recollections to depict the women’s movement through her perspective. Her memoir, “My Life on the Road,” was transformed into the nontraditional biopic “The Glorias,” directed by Julie Taymor and featuring actresses Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, each portraying Steinem at different stages of her life.

A Multifaceted Presence Across Media

Steinem made appearances on several television programs over the decades, including “The Dick Cavett Show,” “60 Minutes,” “The Daily Show,” “Charlie Rose,” “The Good Wife,” and “And Just Like That…”. She even played herself in the film “The First Wives Club,” showcasing her enduring influence in popular culture.

Listening and Empowering Others

According to her foundation, Steinem’s “greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard.” Her words, actions, and example empowered countless individuals to embrace their true selves. Over the years, she hosted numerous gatherings in her living room, known as Talking Circles, which the foundation announced will continue in her memory.

A Lasting Impact