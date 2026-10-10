Tomi Adeyemi Pulls Out of New York Comic Con Panel

Tomi Adeyemi, the acclaimed author of “Children of Blood and Bone,” has canceled her scheduled panel at this year’s New York Comic Con (NYCC) where she was set to promote her new book, “The Siren.” The unexpected withdrawal, which left fans in the dark, was not publicly announced by either Adeyemi or NYCC organizer ReedPop prior to the planned panel on Saturday, October 10.

Details of the Cancellation

According to a source cited by Variety, Adeyemi decided to cancel the panel in advance last month, and the event was quietly removed from the NYCC schedule around that time. The panel was originally slated to take place at 1:30 p.m. ET at the New York Javits Center.

Silent Response from Representatives

As of Saturday, representatives for Adeyemi, her agency CAA, and her publisher, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, have not responded to requests for comments regarding the panel cancellation.

Reflections on Adaptation Challenges

Earlier this year, Adeyemi expressed her dissatisfaction with the film adaptation of her debut novel, “Children of Blood and Bone.” In a candid TikTok video and a subsequent interview with The Guardian, she described the experience as one of her most distressing moments, stating she would “never” consider adapting another novel into a film again. Adeyemi remarked that the creative process was “the worst thing I have ever had to live through,” leading her to experience severe anxiety and panic attacks during and after filming.

Underlying Tensions

While Adeyemi did not provide specific details on what made the adaptation experience so negative, she had previously shared a since-deleted TikTok video indicating tensions between her and the film’s star, Amandla Stenberg. In a group chat screenshot, she reportedly stated, “Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me,” followed by blocking Stenberg. Controversy surrounded Stenberg’s casting, as some fans questioned the choice of a mixed-race actress for a character described by Adeyemi as having “dark copper skin” in the novels.

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