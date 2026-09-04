Behind the Scenes of "Everest: The Other Side" with Vasarhelyi and Chin

Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their celebrated documentary “Free Solo,” have stepped into deeply personal territory with their latest project, “Everest: The Other Side.” This film follows the ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson on their quest to ski down the North Face of Mount Everest, a feat yet to be accomplished. The documentary, which screens at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, takes a poignant turn when tragedy strikes, leading to the unexpected death of Nelson in Nepal.

A Personal Journey Through Loss

“All our films are personal, but this one especially,” Vasarhelyi shared in an interview with Variety. “Jim and Hilaree were our dear friends. Seeing what happened to that family was very, very difficult.” The film began as a love story highlighting the couple’s passion for mountaineering, showcasing how one navigates profound loss while moving through life.

Chin, who has a longstanding friendship with Hilaree spanning over two decades, echoed Vasarhelyi’s sentiments. “When a friend entrusts you with telling their story, you want to get it right,” he stated. The intimate relationship that Morrison and Nelson shared while climbing and skiing together becomes a vital lens through which the filmmakers explore the complexities of ambition, love, and loss.

Understanding the Drive Behind Adventure

Vasarhelyi begins to examine the societal judgments faced by individuals like Morrison and Nelson. “After focusing on men in ‘Free Solo’ and ‘Meru,’ I was curious about what that experience was like for women,” she explained. The filmmakers aim to unravel the paradox of female ambition in the demanding world of extreme sports, generating narratives that reflect the sacrifices and commitments of women professionals.

“Everyone always asks women: ‘How can you go to work and leave your kids at home?’ No one will ever ask a man that,” Vasarhelyi remarked, emphasizing the unique struggles women encounter in balancing career and family obligations. This nuanced storytelling also reflects her admiration for Nelson, who candidly navigated her ambitions against the backdrop of motherhood.

A Unique Cinematic Experience

“Everest” is produced by Little Monster Films and National Geographic Documentary Films, with distribution by the Walt Disney Company in the U.S. In a collaboration with Imax, the filmmakers strive to present the breathtaking landscapes of Everest in an unprecedented way. Vasarhelyi recalls, “‘Free Solo’ was first conceived as an Imax film, but it was not feasible with the size of the cameras at the time. What’s really special about ‘Everest’ is that you’ve never seen this place on Earth like this before.”

Chin reinforces the film’s dual perspective: “There’s an intimate and emotional journey, but we’re also talking about the Himalayas.” He underlines the significance of experiencing these majestic terrains through the lens of those who have ventured into such extreme environments, reflecting the emotional stakes involved.

Coping with Grief and Moving Forward

Following the tragic loss, both directors aim for the audience to find hope amid grief. “How can someone withstand so much grief? I don’t know. But when I look at Jim, I find hope,” Vasarhelyi articulated. Chin adds, “That’s what the film is about. It’s a choice to move forward despite loss and the grief. You can let it take you down, or you can choose to live.”