MK2 Films Secures 'NAZA' Documentary Before Venice Festival

MK2 Films, the renowned French sales company, has officially acquired “NAZA,” a provocative documentary directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, who previously collaborated on the acclaimed film “No Other Land.” The film has been added to the competition lineup of the Venice Film Festival, set to take place from September 2 to 12.

Documentary Overview

“NAZA,” which translates to a military acronym signifying projected civilian casualties in Israeli airstrikes, delves into the harrowing systems behind the calculated killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Filmed at night atop the rooftops of Tel Aviv, the documentary aims to reveal grim truths through its compelling visuals and narratives.

Production and Creative Team

The documentary stands out as the only feature film in the Venice competition this year. It boasts the collaboration of The Guardian and JW Films, with James Wilson and Oscar-winning director Jonathan Glazer serving as producers. The creative duo, Abraham and Szor, are also known for their poignant work on “No Other Land,” which earned the Best Documentary Oscar in 2025. Their previous film highlighted the destruction of Palestinian homes and villages in the Masafer Yatta region of the West Bank.

Context and Impact

“NAZA” builds on earlier revelations published by outlets such as +972, Local Call, and The Guardian between 2023 and 2025. It promises to be an explosive exploration of sensitive topics, and its premiere at Venice on September 10 is highly anticipated.

Statements from MK2 Films

Nathanaël Karmitz, CEO of MK2, and managing director Fionnuala Jamison expressed their admiration for the film, stating: “Beyond the power of its testimonies and the rigor of its journalistic approach, the film by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor struck us for the cinematic excellence of its form. The intelligence of its direction resonates deeply with MK2’s history as a film company whose mission has always included giving audiences, through cinema, the keys and tools to confront the truth of the world we live in, however difficult that truth may be.”

About the Film