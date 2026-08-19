BTS Arrives in Toronto: Snag Budget-Friendly Tickets Now

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The immensely popular K-pop group BTS is set to electrify fans in Toronto this weekend, August 22 and 23, for two nights as part of their highly anticipated Arirang World Tour. Recent updates confirm that last-minute tickets are still available online, granting fans a chance to witness this monumental event at Rogers Stadium.

How to Find BTS Toronto Tour Tickets Online



While Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform for BTS’ Arirang Tour, the Toronto shows have unfortunately sold out. However, it’s advisable to keep checking the site as new tickets may become available before showtime due to unused promotional tickets or revisions to the venue’s seating arrangements as the stage is finalized.

For those eager to attend, various third-party and resale sites still have tickets on offer, with prices starting around $240. This is relatively affordable when compared to earlier resale prices that often soared to hundreds more. EDITOR’S PICK StubHub is currently offering tickets for BTS’ Toronto shows, starting at $257 for 100-level seats. Their platform now features all-in pricing, ensuring that buyers are aware of any additional fees upfront. StubHub employs a FanProtect Guarantee, securing timely delivery of valid tickets or a full refund if the event is canceled. With only 3% of inventory remaining, interested fans should act quickly. TOP PICK SeatGeek is a favorite ticket marketplace for many fans and currently has tickets for as low as $243. The site also offers VIP packages that allow for pre-show soundcheck access and curated merchandise bundles. BONUS: Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 to receive $10 off purchases of $250 or more at SeatGeek.com. SeatGeek guarantees ticket authenticity and offers replacement tickets or refunds if issues arise. BEST SELECTION Vivid Seats boasts the largest inventory of BTS tickets for Toronto, with prices starting around $259 for Saturday’s performance. Their search function also helps users find discounted tickets easily. BONUS: Use the exclusive code RS30 for a $30 discount on orders over $300 at VividSeats.com. Vivid Seats ensures that buyers receive valid tickets or their money back, making it a reliable option for concert-goers.

BTS began their Arirang Tour in South Korea on April 9, with dates extending through March 2027. Members RM and J-Hope were seen enjoying a Chris Brown and Usher concert just last week at the same venue, raising excitement for their own performances.