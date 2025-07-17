Artistic Endeavors Mourns CEO Annet McCroskey’s Passing at 51

Annet McCroskey, the esteemed CEO of Artistic Endeavors, has passed away at the age of 51, leaving a profound impact on the entertainment industry. Known for her relentless dedication to nurturing talent and her remarkable contributions as a talent manager and producer, McCroskey’s legacy is celebrated by colleagues, friends, and loved ones. Her family confirmed that she died in Los Angeles following a sudden medical emergency in early June. Her loss is felt deeply by all who knew her.

An Inspiring Life and Career

McCroskey’s career was marked by a deep commitment to the arts and the people who create them. Her family shared that Annet devoted her life to “pouring her endless energy into others — as a storyteller, nurturing talent, building dreams, and offering quiet strength to everyone around her.” She leaves behind a legacy filled with love, generosity, and a steadfast belief in the potential of others.

Recognition and Achievements

In 2013, Annet McCroskey, CEO of Artistic Endeavors, was honored with the prestigious Heller Award for Manager of the Year. She also served as president of the Talent Managers Association from 2013 to 2015, where she was actively involved on the board, contributing significantly to the field.

As a producer, she worked on films such as Locating Silver Lake (2018), featuring Josh Peck and Finn Wittrock, and collaborated with Rise Flix to support emerging independent filmmakers. Her efforts have led to several films with clients currently in development.

Early Life and Passion for Talent Development

Born on September 26, 1973, in Germany, McCroskey moved to California in the early 1990s for her college education. Her passion for fostering talent began at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, where she assisted in directing a “Young Peoples Program.”

Her career in production started at Neverland Films. She later contributed to her husband’s clothing company and, after becoming a mother, taught acting at various studios. In 2004, she founded Little Stars Management, which evolved into Artistic Endeavors in 2007.

Community Engagement and Legacy

Throughout her two-decade career, Annet McCroskey, CEO of Artistic Endeavors, held many leadership roles, including at the Entertainment Community Fund’s Looking Ahead Program and various prestigious organizations such as the Sundance Institute, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Women in Film. Her commitment to the arts community was unwavering.

Annet is survived by her husband, Aaron, her sons, Angelo and Aidan, and her beloved Arabian horse, Luna. Her life will be celebrated in a gathering on July 24 in Los Angeles, honoring a truly remarkable woman whose contributions will be cherished for years to come.