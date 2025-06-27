Burglars Strike Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles Residence

Brad Pitt‘s Los Angeles home was recently targeted by burglars, leading to an active investigation by local authorities. This unsettling event occurred while the renowned actor was engaged in promotional activities for his latest film, a racing thriller titled “F1.” As Pitt graced the red carpet in London, his absence from the residence on the night of the break-in was confirmed. The incident has sparked widespread media interest, highlighting the challenges faced by celebrities even within the supposed safety of their own homes.

Details of the Break-In

The Los Angeles Police Department has verified reports of the burglary, which took place on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz area. The property, reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, fell victim to an intrusion by three suspects who breached the premises by climbing a fence and accessing the home through a front window.

The individuals involved in the break-in allegedly “ransacked” the interior before making off with various items. Although the exact nature and value of the stolen property remain undisclosed, the boldness of the act has certainly raised concerns about celebrity security in Los Angeles.

Property Details and Ownership

Purchased by Pitt in 2023 for $5.5 million, the home boasts a history connected to notable figures. It was previously owned by oil heiress Aileen Getty, who transacted her former residence with Pitt for a steep $33 million. Besides this Los Angeles property, the actor also owns a mansion in Carmel-by-the-Sea, acquired in 2022.

Pitt’s Professional Engagements

At the time of the home invasion, Brad Pitt was unable to attend to personal matters as he was busy promoting his new film, “F1.” The movie, a collaboration between Warner Bros. and Apple Studios, promises high-octane thrills and has recently had preview screenings ahead of its theatrical release. Pitt’s enthusiasm for acting was evident during a recent GQ interview where he expressed being reinvigorated by the project’s demands.

“Man, I’ve been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?” Pitt reflected. “[This film] just reinvigorated the whole thing again for me.”

The investigation into the burglary at Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home continues, with law enforcement working diligently to identify and apprehend the suspects. This incident highlights the vulnerabilities public figures face, even within their private spaces, and underscores the importance of robust security measures.