Ariana Grande's Departure Halts 'Sunday in the Park' Production

The much-anticipated London revival of “Sunday in the Park With George” has officially been canceled following the exits of its leading stars, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

Cancellation Announcement

Empire Street Productions, the team behind the show, confirmed to Variety that “The planned 2027 production of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ at the Barbican will no longer proceed as scheduled.” However, they noted that the rights to the production will be retained with hopes of staging it in 2028, with further details to be announced in due course.

Overview of the Production

The revival of the beloved Stephen Sondheim musical was first revealed in January, generating excitement among fans, particularly those of “Wicked,” as it offered a rare chance to see Grande and Bailey perform together live. Set to debut at the Barbican Centre next summer, Grande was slated to play both Dot and Marie, while Bailey was set to portray George Seurat, the French artist depicted in Sondheim’s work, inspired by his famous painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.”

Star Exits and Implications

Grande’s departure came after she announced she would be “taking a step back from visibility” following her “Eternal Sunshine” tour, a decision made in light of ongoing public scrutiny regarding her health. Shortly thereafter, Bailey also announced his exit from the production, leaving fans and producers in search of new talent.

Auditions and Future Prospects

Despite hopes that producers might swiftly replace the stars with equally renowned or seasoned performers, Bailey expressed anticipation for the future casting, stating, “I so look forward to seeing what the two actors who will now take on these roles will create with it.” Unfortunately, the recent turn of events means that audiences will need to wait longer to see this iconic musical staged in London.

Historical Context