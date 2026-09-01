Ariana Grande Embraces Comfort on Stage After Foot Injury

Ariana Grande is set to take the stage in London tonight for the first of two final shows on her headlining Eternal Sunshine tour, albeit in a more comfortable style than her usual glamorous heels. The pop star shared an update with her fans on social media, revealing that she had sustained a minor foot injury, prompting her choice of comfortable footwear.

Grande’s Foot Injury Update

In an Instagram Stories post, Grande affectionately addressed her fans, saying, “My sweet petals, I wanted to let you know I will need to be in cozy footwear for this evening’s show (and possibly tomorrow’s) as I am bandaged up underneath, recovering from a minor injury.” The singer explained that the injury was not a sprain or a muscular issue, but a “deep cut.” She urged her fans not to worry if they noticed her using a different shoe style or putting weight on her injured foot during her performance, adding, “on with the show and I am on the mend!”

Excitement for Upcoming Shows

Despite the injury, Grande expressed her eagerness to perform the last two shows, humorously noting that she might be “a few inches shorter than usual.” Her resilience and commitment to her craft are evident as she prepares to close out the tour on a high note, bringing joy to her fans.

Life After the Tour

Looking ahead, Grande has announced plans to take a step back from public life following her tour. Notably, she will no longer participate in the London West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George, which would have reunited her with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. Additionally, it was revealed that she will not appear in the upcoming season of American Horror Story due to scheduling conflicts with her Eternal Sunshine tour.

Addressing Fans’ Concerns