Jonathan Bailey Exits 'Sunday In the Park With George'

In a significant development for the upcoming London production of Sunday in the Park With George, Jonathan Bailey has announced his withdrawal from the show. This decision follows Ariana Grande’s recent exit from the cast, marking a notable shift for the production.

Jonathan Bailey Steps Back

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Bailey expressed his unwavering support for Grande, stating, “Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering. Marianne is extraordinary and one of my longest collaborators and friends.” After careful consideration, he chose to also step back from the role, reflecting on his passion for the musical. “This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team,” he added.

Bailey was set to take on the lead role in the production scheduled at the Barbican for summer 2027. The initial announcement mentioned that the show would be directed by Marianne Elliott; however, it remains unclear if the timeline for the production continues as planned, as no immediate comments were forthcoming from the creative team.

Production’s Response

Empire Street Productions, which is overseeing the project, assured that “casting discussions are actively under way,” and the creative team is working on reshaping the production while maintaining the artistic integrity of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s work. Additional casting and production details are expected to be announced soon.

Ariana Grande’s Departure

Ariana Grande, who was confirmed to star as Dot opposite Bailey, previously revealed her decision to step back from the production in August. This choice came amid her larger plan to “step back from visibility” following her tour and the scrutiny regarding her health. Empire Street Productions acknowledged her departure, stating, “We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support.” Despite these changes, they reiterated that the production will open as planned in summer 2027, with casting announcements forthcoming.

Ticket Sales Delayed

In light of these recent developments, ticket sales for Sunday in the Park With George have already faced delays. Originally scheduled for May 2026, the on-sale dates have been pushed back twice, with tickets still pending release as the production awaits the completion of Grande’s tour.

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