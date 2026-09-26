Archie and Lilibet Thriving in Their U.K. School Journey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s children, Archie and Lilibet, appear to be thriving in their new school environment in the United Kingdom. Just a month after their family temporarily returned to the U.K., Harry shared an encouraging update regarding their adjustment to school life.

Positive School Experience for Archie and Lilibet

In a recent interview with CTV News on September 25, Prince Harry stated, “The kids are happy in school.” This positive feedback highlights their successful integration into the U.K. education system.

Focus on Family and Work

As Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, settle into their school routine, the Duke of Sussex finds himself with the “chance to really focus” on the Invictus Games. This sporting event, which he founded to support wounded military servicemembers, is set to take place in Birmingham next year. Harry expressed that it has been “great to be back on British soil,” allowing him to balance family life and his commitments.

Navigating Transitions