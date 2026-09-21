Meghan Markle Spotted Enjoying Time with Ellen in Cotswolds

Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying a catch-up session with Ellen Degeneres at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub nestled in the Cotswolds, marking her first public appearance since relocating her family back to the U.K. with Prince Harry last month. The exclusive images, first published by Page Six, show the two A-listers wearing sunglasses as they shared a light moment in the quaint setting. Notably, Ellen’s wife, Portia DeRossi, was also present during their outing.

Meghan, who previously graced television screens as an actress in the acclaimed series “Suits” and the Hallmark Channel films “When Sparks Fly” and “Dater’s Handbook,” married into the British royal family in May 2018, which transitioned her life profoundly.

Life in the Cotswolds

Following Ellen and Portia’s move to the Cotswolds from California in November 2024, a local source shared insight into their lifestyle in the picturesque location. Reportedly “thriving,” the couple has captured the hearts of locals who appreciate their “chilled and very polite” demeanor when they frequent nearby establishments. The source emphasized that despite her celebrity status, Ellen is rarely approached by locals when out in the community.

Meghan’s Recent Outings

Before her latest pub visit, Meghan was sighted briefly on September 9 at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse, engaging in tea with what appeared to be a fellow mom. Sources informed Page Six that this venue is popular among mothers looking to unwind after a long week, with high-profile alumni like David and Victoria Beckham often spotted there. Observers noted that Meghan seems to be making strides in her social life since the family’s move.

Prince Harry’s London Engagements

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made an appearance at the 2026 Wellchild Awards in London on September 21, while Meghan presumably stayed home with their children, Archie and Lilibet. During the event, Harry expressed his contentment with their return to the U.K., stating, “It’s good to be back on British soil,” while discussing how things are progressing since their relocation.

However, their transition hasn’t been without complications. The family faced security issues that forced them to withdraw their children from school just two days after the term began due to concerns about heavy morning traffic risks. Additionally, Meghan’s personal phone number was leaked online after a WhatsApp mom chat, adding to their challenges.