Zurich Film Festival Aims for Elite Status After Leadership Shift

The Zurich Film Festival is embarking on an ambitious journey to enhance its reputation as a top-tier European film celebration. Following a director-led management buyout, the festival aims to elevate its status on the international stage. This strategic move is poised to transform the Swiss event into a prominent contender among the elite film festivals across Europe.

Christian Jungen, the festival’s director, is at the forefront of this transformative buyout, joined by deputy director Reta Guetg, Swiss entrepreneur and TV host Max Loong, long-standing ZFF president Felix E. Müller, and Los Angeles-based finance expert Marek Skreta. Together, they aim to expand the Zurich Film Festival’s influence through strategic international partnerships.

“The group plans to establish the ZFF as one of Europe’s leading film festivals through strategic partnerships with international players,” stated the new leadership team. The buyout marks the end of the Zurich Film Festival’s previous partnership with the Swiss media group NZZ, although NZZ will continue as a partner for the next three years.

Christian Jungen expressed his enthusiasm for leading the festival into a “new era” alongside a team passionate about cinema. “We are a Zurich-based solution that has the trust of our partners and the filmmaking community,” he said. Jungen emphasized the goal to elevate the festival’s prestige by showcasing films and stars anticipated to win Oscars, broadening support through new private partnerships and increased backing from donors and public institutions.

Last year’s 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival showcased a stellar lineup of international stars, such as Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes, Jude Law, Richard Gere, and Pamela Anderson. The festival is also renowned for its annual Zurich Summit Conference, which tackles significant industry issues. This year, the summit will honor Tom Quinn, CEO and founder of Neon, with the Game Changer Award.

The eagerly anticipated 21st edition of the Zurich Film Festival, following its impressive turnout of 140,000 visitors last year, is scheduled to run from September 25 to October 5. As the festival moves forward under its new leadership, the film community eagerly awaits its evolution into a distinguished event on the global film calendar.