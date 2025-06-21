Meryl Streep, David Beckham, Kate Winslet Enchant King Charles

In a star-studded affair, Meryl Streep, David Beckham, and Kate Winslet gathered alongside King Charles to celebrate a significant milestone for The King’s Foundation. On June 12, 2025, the 76-year-old monarch hosted an awards ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, commemorating the 35th anniversary of this revered charitable initiative. The event highlighted the foundation’s commitment to sustainability and educational advancement, bringing together notable figures from various spheres to champion a worthy cause.

A‑List Guests Join the Royal Celebrations

David Beckham, at 50 years old, has been a vital part of The King’s Foundation since being named an ambassador in 2024. As speculations of a knighthood for Beckham swirl ahead of King Charles’ upcoming birthday honors, his presence at the ceremony added a touch of excitement. Along with Meryl Streep, 75, and Kate Winslet, 49, who both have a history of engaging with the royal family, the trio joined the festivities to honor outstanding contributions in areas like traditional heritage skills and environmental education.

Among the other distinguished guests were Stanley Tucci, renowned gardener Alan Titchmarsh, and television personality Penny Lancaster, all coming together to celebrate the accomplishments of award winners across nine categories.

Candid Moments Captured

The atmosphere at St. James’s Palace was electric, filled with joyous interactions. Photographers captured several candid moments, showcasing the chemistry between the guests. In one delightful image, David Beckham shares a handshake with King Charles, while in another, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet engaged in a lively conversation, clearly enjoying each other’s company. Their smiles and animated expressions reflected the celebratory spirit of the evening.

This friendly gathering illustrated not only the importance of charity but also the communal effort to uplift and support various initiatives spearheaded by The King’s Foundation, bringing together celebrities and leaders under a shared vision.

Harmony Award Presented to Laureate

At the ceremony, King Charles proudly presented the King Charles III Harmony Award, recognizing significant contributions to promoting harmonious living. This year, the prestigious award was conferred on Professor Muhammad Yunus, a trailblazer from Bangladesh who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006. His extensive work in social entrepreneurship emphasizes sustainability, aligning perfectly with the foundation’s mission.

35 Years of Community and Education Impact

The King’s Foundation has made remarkable strides since its inception in 1990 when Charles was still Prince of Wales. Over the past 35 years, the foundation has trained over 115,000 students in traditional craft and environmental practices, welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors to its venues in the UK, and positively impacted over 500,000 lives through sustainable urban planning initiatives. The foundation now aims to educate nearly 15,000 students each year while serving around 2,000 individuals through health and well-being programs.

The collaborative efforts showcased during the event underscore the significance of The King’s Foundation, with figures like Meryl Streep, David Beckham, and Kate Winslet joining King Charles in a shared commitment to future generations and a more sustainable world.