Burglars Allegedly Raid Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles Home

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles residence has reportedly been targeted by burglars, according to local authorities. The home, located in the prestigious Los Feliz neighborhood, was allegedly “ransacked” on Wednesday night, raising concerns about celebrity home security in the area.

LAPD Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police reports, three suspects allegedly gained access to the property by breaking a front window. The intruders reportedly rummaged through the house before making off with various items. Although the police refrained from confirming the homeowner’s identity or detailing the stolen property, sources indicate that Brad Pitt purchased the home for $5.5 million in April 2023.

Details and Developments

Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone was present during the burglary. However, Pitt has been in the spotlight recently, traveling for his latest film, F1: The Movie. Earlier in the week, he attended the film’s international premiere in London. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Pitt’s representatives for comments regarding the incident.

About the Film

F1: The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired Formula One driver who returns to the track to guide a rising star, played by Damson Idris. The film is set to premiere in theaters on Friday. Critic Lovia Gyarkye commented on the movie’s dynamic race scenes and noted some creative liberties taken for dramatic effect, yet acknowledged its thrilling portrayal akin to real-life racing events.

For those in the Los Feliz area, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of home security. Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home, with its recent break-in, underscores ongoing challenges faced by homeowners, even in exclusive neighborhoods.