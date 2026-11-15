Billy Evans Praises Amanda Seyfried’s Enthusiastic Role as Holmes

Billy Evans, the partner of Elizabeth Holmes, recently shared his thoughts on Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Holmes in the A24 documentary “You Can See Everything.” In his first interview since the film’s release last month, Evans participated in an interview with Matt Gutman, the chief correspondent for CBS News, where he discussed the nuances of Seyfried’s performance.

Evans Expresses Mixed Feelings on Seyfried’s Performance

When asked about Seyfried’s interpretation of Holmes, Evans remarked, “I’m really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character.” His comments suggest a recognition of the actress’s efforts, albeit with an acknowledgment of a separation between her portrayal and reality.

Gutman’s Probing Questions

Gutman probed further, querying if Evans believed Seyfried effectively captured the essence of the disgraced tech founder. Evans responded, expressing relief that Nathan Fielder, the filmmaker, was “there to help her.” This response led Gutman to imply that Evans might not hold Seyfried in very high regard, either as an actress or as an individual. In response to this suggestion, Evans maintained a diplomatic tone, saying, “Matt, I’m gonna do my best not to speak poorly about other people right now, because I’ve had a lot of people do that about me recently, and I know how it feels.”

Seyfried’s Perspective on Filming

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Seyfried opened up about her experience on the set of “You Can See Everything.” She disclosed that she had not informed her agents about the project and had “no approval” over the filming process. Furthermore, Seyfried revealed that her impression of Evans only deteriorated throughout the production, highlighting a particular moment where she felt he “disrespected” her during a tense dinner table conversation.

A Glimpse into the Documentary

The documentary, which took over three years to create, provides an intense look at Holmes just a month before she commenced an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. Slated to hit theaters on October 16, “You Can See Everything” has garnered significant buzz in the lead-up to its release.

Award Season Buzz