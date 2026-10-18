William Shatner, 95, Shocks Fans with Heavy Metal Band Launch

At 95 years old, William Shatner continues to defy age norms, this time venturing into the realm of heavy metal music. The legendary actor, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek,” has plans to front a heavy metal band, signaling an unexpected yet exciting new chapter in his multifaceted career.

A New Musical Endeavor

Shatner, a seasoned musician with a diverse catalog that includes 11 studio albums across genres like rock, spoken word, and country, was approached by his music label, Cleopatra Records, early this year about creating a heavy metal album. His initial reaction was a mix of surprise and curiosity. “I said, ‘What the f— is heavy metal?’” Shatner recounted during a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Collaborative Creativity

Working closely with his longtime friend and collaborator, author Robert Sharenow, Shatner began writing original songs for the album titled “What the F is Heavy Metal.” Together, they composed six new tracks. Additionally, the album will include contributions from over 50 musicians, making it a collective effort in heavy metal creativity. Notably, renowned guitarist Brian May of Queen contributed a solo to the track “Rage,” which reflects powerful poetic themes.

Riot Fest Debut

This September, Shatner’s band, aptly named The *uckers, debuted at the Riot Fest in Chicago, fulfilling a dream that festival organizers had pursued for over a decade. The all-star lineup also features musicians like Marcus Nand, Britt Lightning, and Phil Soussan. “They put together a group of fabulous musicians,” Shatner said with enthusiasm, emphasizing the unique nature of the collaboration. During their premiere, the band performed original tracks as well as heavy metal covers of classics by Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, and Metallica.

A Personal Mission

This musical venture also intersects with a personal mission for Shatner, who has partnered with Audien Hearing to raise awareness about hearing health after dealing with tinnitus and significant hearing loss. He recalls an incident on the “Star Trek” set that contributed to his hearing challenges. “I heard the hiss, but the hiss never went away,” Shatner shared, reflecting on how those experiences have shaped his perspective on sound and music.

The Essence of Heavy Metal

Since embarking on this journey into heavy metal, Shatner has found insight into what the genre represents. “It is the beat of life,” he explained. “It enlivens your life. It stirs you up.” His interpretation of classic metal songs, including a reimagined version of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” showcases his commitment to bringing new meaning to the music.

Looking Ahead

As the project progresses, Shatner plans to assess and refine his musical performance in relation to the heavy metal style. “This is going to be a major thing in heavy metal,” he affirmed, hinting at the album’s upcoming release, with the first single expected this winter. His excitement reflects his drive to continue making impactful music, regardless of age limitations.