William Shatner Takes on Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne in Metal Debut

William Shatner, best known for his iconic role in Star Trek, made a striking foray into the world of heavy metal during a warm-up gig in Chicago. Performing at Park West on Saturday with his new band, the *uckers, Shatner showcased his unique talent by covering classic tracks from legendary artists like Ozzy Osbourne and Metallica ahead of their official debut at Riot Fest.

A New Musical Frontier for Shatner

At 95 years old, Shatner continues to defy age and expectations as he ventures into heavy metal—a genre he has never explored before. His musical journey has previously taken him through various styles, including spoken word, blues, country, Christmas, and children’s music. Reflecting on this new chapter, Shatner stated, “I have explored space. I have explored time. Now … I explore distortion,” showcasing his enthusiasm for the genre.

Setlist Highlights

During the six-song set, Shatner and the *uckers performed three tracks from their forthcoming album, What the F Is Heavy Metal?, alongside renowned covers of metal anthems like Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” and Motörhead’s “Ace of Spades.” The mix of original content and classic hits provided a thrilling experience for the audience.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Shatner’s latest album is set to feature contributions from rock luminaries, including Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Queen’s Brian May, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, and many others, promising to blend Shatner’s unique style with the essence of heavy metal.

Shatner’s Passion for Heavy Metal