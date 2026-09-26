What Are the Shocking Salaries of Top Sports Broadcasters?

In the competitive world of sports broadcasting, contracts can reach staggering amounts, but not all broadcasters land deals on the same scale as the eye-popping $504 million extension signed by NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. Nevertheless, prominent figures in the industry are securing impressive agreements that highlight their value and expertise.

Erin Andrews Returns to Fox

One notable example is Erin Andrews, who became a free agent for the first time in her two-decade career in 2025. Fox wasted no time in bringing her back to the network, further solidifying her place among the elite in sports journalism. While the specific terms of her deal remain undisclosed, reports indicate that her annual salary is close to $2 million.

Charissa Thompson Stays Put

Joining Andrews in her successful retention at Fox is her co-host from the podcast Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, Charissa Thompson. There were rumors floating around about Thompson potentially moving to a different network, but she clarified her position during an April 2025 episode of their podcast. “I was never leaving Fox,” Thompson asserted. “I don’t know where this took on a life of its own, where I was hosting my family at the ranch for the past weekend. Four of my family members asked, ‘Well, the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don’t have a job?’”

Broadcasters Capitalizing on Their Brands

Thompson and Andrews are not alone in their ventures; many broadcasters are negotiating contracts that reflect their rising influence and brand power. As the media landscape continues to evolve, the salaries of these professionals are increasingly significant. From pregame shows to podcasting, their ability to connect with audiences has made them valuable assets to the networks they represent.