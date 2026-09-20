Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday

Last night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a romantic date night while celebrating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 31st birthday. The star-studded occasion took place on September 19 at 1587 Prime steakhouse in Missouri, where the couple turned heads as they arrived in style.

Taylor Swift’s Stunning Look

For the special celebration, Taylor Swift wowed onlookers in a chic strapless black dress paired with high heels and a matching shoulder bag. Footage of her arrival, shared on X, showcased her signature bangs and a subtle nude lipstick that perfectly complemented her glamorous outfit.

Travis Kelce’s Stylish Ensemble

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet stylish look, wearing a coordinated short sleeve button-down shirt and shorts, completed with comfortable sneakers. The couple seemed to embody a sense of ease and comfort as they held hands while waving to eager fans upon their entrance.

A Low-Key Evening with Friends

Despite the high-profile attendees, the duo maintained a low-key vibe throughout the event. While they enjoyed the birthday festivities, Brittany Mahomes, Patrick’s wife, offered a glimpse of the celebration on social media, sharing snapshots of the quarterback reveling in his special night surrounded by friends.