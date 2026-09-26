Ween Celebrates 'Chocolate and Cheese' with Epic Box Set Release

Ween is set to revisit their iconic tour that celebrated the classic album Chocolate and Cheese with a comprehensive box set titled Boognish Provides. Scheduled for release on October 16 via Rhino, this extensive collection features seven complete concerts from their 1994-1995 tour, capturing the band’s dynamic performances during this formative time.

Concerts Included in the Box Set



The 14-CD box set showcases full performances from notable venues, including McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Santa Monica, CA (10/9/94), The Metro in Chicago, IL (10/30/94), First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN (10/31/94), The 40 Watt Club in Athens, GA (2/10/95), Hof Ter Lo in Antwerp, Belgium (3/27/95), Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO (5/20/95), and the Trocadero Theatre in Philadelphia, PA (6/16/95).

Music and Performances



Each concert in the box set features a selection of over a dozen tracks from Chocolate and Cheese, along with fan favorites from both their previous and forthcoming albums, including tracks from White Pepper such as “Flutes of Chi” and “The Blarney Stone” from The Mollusk.

Sneak Peek of Live Performances



Ahead of the box set’s release, Ween has shared an electrifying 24-minute performance of their metal track “Vallejo” recorded at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia. The band’s sound engineer, Kirk Miller, reminisced about the show’s high energy, noting that it concluded with Mickey diving over the drum kit to collide with Claude, exemplifying the lively atmosphere of their performances.

Availability and Future Releases

