Santa Monica's Ocean Way Festival Postponed Amid Hurricane Marie Threat

The Ocean Way Festival in Santa Monica, which was set to be the first of its kind, has been canceled due to the detrimental effects of Hurricane Marie. The storm has significantly altered beaches across Southern California, leading festival organizers to take decisive action for safety reasons.

Festival Cancellation Announcement

On Friday, festival organizers announced the cancellation via social media, stating that “storm surf and runoff has caused significant beach erosion and the festival can no longer be safely held as planned.” As a result, attendees who purchased tickets, ranging from $249 to $2,250, will receive refunds automatically.

Future of the Ocean Way Festival

Despite this year’s setback, the organizers are already making plans to bring the festival back to Santa Monica next year. However, there has been no update regarding changes to the lineup for the upcoming event. The festival was originally scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27 and was expected to feature an impressive array of artists, including headliners the Killers and Olivia Dean, along with performances from Jack White, Alvvays, Sublime, Khruangbin, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Durand Jones & the Indications, among others.

Impact of Hurricane Marie

Hurricane Marie has unleashed a barrage of punishing waves along the coastline, exacerbating vulnerabilities and leading to severe beach erosion. The storm’s effects have also been destructive, damaging homes and creating hazardous situations, such as a sinkhole at Nicholas Cage’s Malibu residence. The ongoing threat of climate change continues to raise concerns about the viability of outdoor festivals, prompting many events to reconsider their future.

In light of increasing climate-related challenges, other festivals, such as Bonnaroo, have also taken precautions, announcing a hiatus for the following summer to allow their grounds to recover from consecutive years of storm impacts.

Uncertain Future for Coastal Festivals