Warren Warns Bonta: Settling with Paramount Would Be Reckless

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has raised concerns about the implications of President Donald Trump’s recent decision to ban CNN from the White House. She warns that this move could be a precursor to the potential dangers posed by the merger of Paramount Skydance with Warner Bros., which she believes could allow a Trump-controlled media conglomerate to stifle competition.

Warren’s Warning on Media Merger

In a Facebook post, Warren stated, “As Trump tries to ban CNN from the White House, it would be a massive mistake to cave on the Paramount merger. The last thing we need is another Trump-controlled media conglomerate abusing its power to stomp out competition. This is a dangerous merger.”

Trump’s Ban on Major News Outlets

On Friday, Trump announced the banning of CNN, as well as MS NOW and Politico, from White House premises, claiming their reporting constituted “fake news.” Following through with this promise, the administration denied access to several staff members from these news outlets on Saturday morning.

CNN Responds to Access Denial

In response to the ban, CNN released a statement affirming their commitment to journalism: “Early today, CNN journalists were denied access to the White House grounds. CNN’s mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right.”

Status of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger