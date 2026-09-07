Trump's Weekend Transformation into a Supervillain on Truth Social

This past holiday weekend witnessed a series of peculiar and eyebrow-raising announcements from President Donald Trump, reminiscent of a supervillain in a blockbuster film. In a barrage of posts on Truth Social, he boldly claimed ownership of the moon, proposed renaming New Mexico to “New America,” and showcased a controversial uniform design for Space Force that drew comparisons to the Galactic Empire from the Star Wars franchise. The absurd nature of these proclamations has left many questioning the president’s grasp on reality.

Claiming the Moon

Channeling a fantastical narrative akin to the fictional antagonist Gru from Minions, Trump shared an image of the moon with the declaration, “THE MOON IS OURS 🇺🇲.” This bold assertion appears to position the U.S. as the sole proprietor of the lunar landscape, despite the fact that the Moon is considered the universal property of all mankind, a stance reaffirmed by a treaty signed by the United States in 1967. Trump’s repeated suggestions to establish a permanent American presence on the Moon have now escalated to outright claims of ownership.

Space Force and Galactic Parallels

Trump’s space-themed posts continued with the unveiling of proposed dress uniforms for the United States Space Force. Observers on social media quickly pointed out the striking resemblance these designs bore to the attire of the Galactic Empire, sparking discussions about the potential implications of such militaristic imagery. This playful juxtaposition added to the weekend’s surreal atmosphere.

Renaming for Controversy

In a move that seemed aimed at igniting controversy, Trump also suggested renaming New Mexico to “New America.” The rationale behind this proposal is unclear, yet it aligns with his ongoing trend of renaming various entities to provoke responses from his political rivals and perceived adversaries. He previously indicated ambitions to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, drawing comparisons to the recent efforts by “the left” to remove Confederate names from military bases and sports branding.

Trolling Neighbors

Adding to the theatrical nature of his announcements, Trump sought to taunt Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney by sharing a hockey meme portraying himself in a dominant position. This post came amidst a tense trade relationship, further punctuating the absurdity of the moment by implying that Canada could potentially become the 51st state.

A Superhero Persona

In an apparent effort to counterbalance the more aggressive tones of his social media posts, the White House shared an AI-generated image depicting Trump as the D.C. superhero Green Lantern. However, this display stood in stark contrast to pressing national issues, such as the rising diesel fuel prices, which have now surpassed $5 a gallon in many parts of the country.

Reality Check

Amid all the fantastical claims and visually striking posts, Trump’s social media feed was also filled with AI-generated content purportedly showcasing his successes in ongoing conflicts, notably with Iran. Despite his repeated insistence that the conflict is nearing resolution, the reality remains complex and fraught.