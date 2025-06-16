Warner Bros. Partners with Bhanushali for Indian Film Adaptations

Warner Bros. Pictures is expanding its footprint in the Indian film industry with a significant new alliance designed to transform its iconic titles into Bollywood blockbusters. Through an exclusive five-film agreement with Bhanushali Studios Limited (BSL) and JOAT Films, the studio aims to adapt its beloved properties for Indian audiences, infusing them with local cultural flavors while preserving their universal appeal.

Strategic Partnership for Indian Adaptations

The deal between Warner Bros. Pictures and the Indian production houses focuses on bringing classic films to life with an Indian twist. By collaborating with BSL and JOAT Films, the studio seeks to merge its storytelling heritage with India‘s rich cinematic tradition. Warner Bros. Pictures will oversee worldwide distribution, ensuring these films reach a global audience.

Vinod Bhanushali, founder of BSL, has been at the forefront of this initiative, especially after his success with “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,” which claimed five honors at the Filmfare OTT Awards. BSL’s diverse portfolio spans both theatrical and streaming releases, paving the way for this promising venture.

Local Expertise and Global Storytelling

Highlighting the value of authentic storytelling, Denzil Dias, VP and managing director, India, Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, “India represents one of the world’s most vibrant and sophisticated film markets, with audiences who deeply appreciate authentic, locally rooted narratives.” This partnership aims to blend the studio’s international storytelling techniques with local talents to produce films that resonate deeply with Indian audiences.

Vinod Bhanushali expressed excitement about collaborating with a storied studio like Warner Bros. Pictures, emphasizing the opportunity to reinterpret these tales through an Indian cultural perspective, ensuring they connect with both domestic and global audiences.

Augmenting Production Strength

Adding to the collaboration’s strength is Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films, known for his extensive industry experience. He reinforces this venture with an existing first-look deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, which launches with a Korean remake of “The Intern.” Nguyen remarked on the richness of Warner Bros. Pictures’ library, highlighting the meticulous selection of titles that will appeal to Indian viewers.

Development on the first adaptation is already in progress, with further details about creative teams and production schedules soon to be revealed. While a Bollywood version of “The Intern” was announced in 2021, it remains in development, underscoring the complexity and ambition of this cross-cultural endeavor.

As Warner Bros. Pictures ventures into Indian adaptations, it not only seeks to entertain but also to create a new narrative bridge between Hollywood and Bollywood, enriching global cinema in the process.