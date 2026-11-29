Visinema Studios is diving into new territory with their upcoming animated film, “Kancil,” a fresh take on Indonesian folklore set against a sci-fi backdrop. Today, Variety has unveiled an exclusive first look at this highly anticipated project, which marks a continuation of the studio’s success following their hit film “Jumbo,” which attracted over 10 million admissions in Indonesia.

A Glimpse into “Kancil”

The exclusive image showcases a suited hero in a sleek helmet with a glowing blue visor, poised mid-landing in a swirl of dust on a vibrant, neon-lit city street at sunset. This dynamic visual exemplifies the innovative style that fans can expect as the film moves into production.

From Concept to Production

Previously reported by Variety in 2024 during the inaugural JAFF Market, “Kancil” has successfully completed its development and pre-production phases, which included visual development, world-building, casting, and voice recording. The film reinterprets Kancil, a beloved character from Indonesian folklore, transforming him into a clever, resourceful young boy who embarks on a perilous journey to become an unexpected hero.

A Modern Twist on Folklore

As director Adrianto Rudiman explained, “We want to create an up-to-date version of this well-known folklore for a modern audience, while also expanding the lore. We chose sci-fi because we can explore our imagination even further for this film.” This innovative approach integrates action, humor, and sci-fi elements, while delving into themes of family, belonging, and self-discovery.

Expanding the Animation Landscape

Visinema began conceptualizing “Kancil” during the production of “Jumbo,” aiming to broaden its portfolio of animated films across various genres. The creative producer of both films, Ryan Andriandhy, stated, “We feel like when we developed ‘Jumbo,’ we just barely touched the surface of what Indonesian animation can do. With ‘Kancil,’ we want to ask what else is possible, and how much we can elevate this project.”

Innovative Animation Techniques

Linius Gunardi, head of animation at Visinema Studios, noted that the team is exploring a 2D aesthetic within a 3D animated framework for “Kancil.” This visual strategy, combined with dynamic camera movements, aims to enhance the film’s action and comedic elements. “The process involves various experiments, evaluations, and collaborations among different talents to find the most suitable approach,” Gunardi added.

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