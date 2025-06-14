Water Tank Burst Disrupts ‘The India House’ Film Production

A sudden accident disrupted filming on the set of Ram Charan’s production, “The India House,” when a water tank burst, damaging equipment and halting progress. This incident occurred near Shamshabad, Hyderabad, highlighting the challenges and unpredictability of large-scale productions.

Unexpected Incident on Set

While capturing an intricate ocean scene on a specially built set, a water tank intended to imitate tidal waves unexpectedly gave way. The incident sent a surge of water across the location, creating chaos and affecting the filming of “The India House.”

Videos circulating on social media show crew members navigating the sudden deluge. They are seen working tirelessly to protect expensive equipment and manage the flooding situation. The footage paints a vivid picture of the crew’s efforts to maintain control amidst the chaos.

Responses from the Team

Nikhil Siddhartha, the film’s lead actor, took to X to assure fans and followers about the safety of those on set. He wrote, “We r all Safe. Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken. We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage. #IndiaHouse.” The actor also shared footage from the affected set.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal expressed relief and gratitude, stating, “A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse while shooting today. Everyone on the set is safe and sound. Thank you for all your concern. #JaiMataDi.” His post underscored the priority of safety amid the setback.

About “The India House”

Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, “The India House” is a period drama featuring a talented cast including Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar, and the renowned Anupam Kher. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts in collaboration with Ram Charan and Vikram Reddy’s V Mega Pictures, the film has been highly anticipated by audiences.

Despite the challenges posed by the water tank burst, the dedication of the crew ensures that “The India House” will continue its journey to completion, with everyone focused on delivering a compelling cinematic experience.