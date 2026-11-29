In a spectacle that combined festive cheer with a dose of New Wave eccentricity, Devo took to a Thanksgiving Day parade float, performing their iconic hit “Whip It” while championing GEICO. The performance was accompanied by a vibrant display of dancers sporting the band’s signature energy domes, creating a surreal atmosphere under a giant inflatable turkey.

Devo and Their Music Legacy



Known for their avant-garde approach to music and performance, Devo has often been considered one of the most unconventional acts in the history of the parade. Their performance of “Whip It” was a pivotal moment in the band’s career, establishing them as cultural icons. Formed in the aftermath of the Kent State Massacre at Kent State University, the group emerged as a response to societal violence through their absurdity-driven aesthetic. The name “Devo” cleverly references the concept of “devolution” — the idea that humanity is regressing.

“Whip It” Forever Changed Devo



The release of “Whip It” in 1980 marked a turning point for Devo, featured on their album, Freedom of Choice. The song became a commercial success largely due to its heavy rotation on MTV, which had just begun to rise in popularity. “Before it, the record company ignored us,” band member Mark Mothersbaugh reflected in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview. “Then ‘Whip It’ came and they made millions of dollars and they’re like, ‘Oh, these weirdos can actually make money.’” As a result, the label began to take a more active role in their work, urging them to replicate the success of “Whip It.”

The Controversial Origins of “Whip It”



The creation of the infamous music video for “Whip It” was shaped by the band’s experiences with DJs who misinterpreted the song’s narrative. Gerry Casale recalled, “The reason why we made the video that way was because every DJ we encountered was like, ‘Hey guys, whip it,’ and they’d make the jerkoff move.” Frustrated by these responses, Casale and Mothersbaugh decided to play into the misinterpretation, pulling inspiration from various unconventional sources to create a video that was decidedly politically incorrect.

They found a story in an old magazine about a Hollywood stuntman who turned his life around to run a dude ranch, where he entertained guests with a performance involving his wife. “We went, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this,’” Casale explained. “There’s so many politically incorrect things in that video, it’s hard to count.”

The Uncertain Relationship with GEICO

