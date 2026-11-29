Recently, acclaimed director David Fincher appeared on The Ringer’s “Big Picture” podcast, where he hinted that “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” might be his final film. At 64 years old and with over four decades of directing experience, Fincher reflected on his evolving priorities and the challenges of filmmaking.

Changing Priorities and a Possible Retirement

During the podcast, Fincher candidly expressed his concerns about how his priorities have shifted over the years: “I worry about my priorities changing. I mean, my priorities have already changed,” he stated. As he noted, this potential finality is not rooted in dissatisfaction with his current work but rather in the natural progression of his career. “When I was 20 years old and could speak with real authority and technological insight… that was a freakish thing,” he explained.

Reflections on Filmmaking

Fincher emphasized the need for a reckoning in the film industry, criticizing the industrialization of the creative process. “The greatest disservice that’s ever been done to cinema is the idea of trying to industrialize the process. Storytelling is an intimate thing,” he asserted. He added that his patience has waned: “I don’t have as much patience as I once had,” he said, expressing a desire to work fewer hours. “I mean, we work 12-hour days on this… It’s eight o’clock at night. I need to be in bed,” he remarked.

Innovation in Post-Production

Another intriguing aspect of the podcast was Fincher’s admission about utilizing AI in the post-production of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.” He clarified that while AI played a role, it was primarily used to enhance the work of actors and crew, with 5% of the film involving “automated dialogue replacement,” while the rest was labeled as “all AI.”

“We could use AI to re-lip that thing,” Fincher explained, highlighting the creative freedom it offers filmmakers. “Think of this entirely plastically. We’re not chiseling this out of marble. We’re working with plasticine… what is the best thing on the eye, and then what is the best thing on the ear,” he elaborated.

A Glimpse into the Film

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is set in 1977 and continues the narrative from Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The film stars Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, a Hollywood stuntman who becomes entangled in complicated situations while working for a well-known actor. The impressive supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller.

Tarantino’s Future Endeavors

Quentin Tarantino, who has hinted at retiring after his tenth feature film, confirmed in October that he finished the script for his next project. However, he has decided to prioritize family time and personal pursuits before embarking on this final cinematic venture.

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