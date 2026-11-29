Amy Schumer is embracing a fresh look with her new bangs, and it has led to some amusing comparisons with singer Sabrina Carpenter. In a lighthearted moment shared on social media, Schumer playfully asked her followers to stop mistaking her for the “Espresso” hitmaker following her hairstyle transformation.

New Locks, New Comparisons

In a humorous Instagram video posted on November 26, Schumer stated, “Now that I have bangs, a lot of people are thinking that I am someone I’m not, like Sabrina Carpenter.” She cheekily added, “Well, a Carpenter,” highlighting the mix-up while showcasing her stylish new look.

Picture-Perfect Moments

The Trainwreck star looked radiant as she flaunted her wispy bangs, paired with a simple white tank top. The rest of her hair flowed effortlessly around her shoulders, emphasizing a no-fuss approach to her new hairstyle.

Transformative Changes

This latest hair change isn’t the first time Schumer has surprised her fans with her appearance. Earlier this summer, she shared a series of vacation photos that showcased her slimmed-down figure while enjoying time on a yacht. In an August 1 post, she captioned the images, “I never knew there would be days like this. No filter as per ushe [sic].”