How to Train Your Dragon Dominates Amidst Korean Box Office Dip

As the South Korean box office experiences a notable cool-down, DreamWorks’ beloved animated feature, How to Train Your Dragon, continues to soar at the top. The film’s enduring appeal among audiences has helped it maintain the highest position over the June 13–15 weekend, showcasing the timeless charm of the tale. With a consistent lead, How to Train Your Dragon proves its staying power in the face of shifting viewer interests and fluctuating box office trends.

Box Office Success

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon once again captured the top spot at the South Korean box office during the mid-June weekend, pulling in $2.3 million from 318,960 admissions. The film has garnered an impressive $7.3 million since its release, according to Kobis, the tracking service managed by the Korean Film Council. Its dominance reflects the film’s widespread appeal and resonant storytelling.

Competing Releases

Korean film Hi-Five held its position in second place, earning $1.5 million from 228,720 admissions. This brings its total earnings to $10.2 million. Following closely, the South Korean occult thriller The Pact grossed $848,542 from 119,136 admissions, contributing to a cumulative $4.1 million.

Other Box Office Performances

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning descended to fourth, with $799,446 from 112,952 viewers. Since debuting on May 17, the Tom Cruise-led sequel has amassed $22.8 million and over 3.17 million admissions. Meanwhile, the Japanese animated feature Magic Candies secured fifth place, bringing in $82,204 from 22,445 viewers.

Following these, Lilo & Stitch maintained its sixth-place status with $145,837, achieving a cumulative total of $3.2 million. The Italian classic Life Is Beautiful saw a re-release, landing in seventh with $76,499.

New and Continuing Titles

The Australian supernatural horror film Bring Her Back earned $60,969 in its second weekend, reaching a total of $328,608. New to the list, the Korean film Midnight Sun debuted at ninth, earning $53,691 from 7,667 admissions, accumulating $113,216. Directed by Cho Young-jun, it stars Jung Ji-so and explores a unique love story hindered by a medical condition.

Finally, Japanese anime Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing rounded out the top ten with $53,003, raising its cumulative earnings to $434,300. Across the top ten films, the box office pulled in a combined $6 million over the weekend, a decline from the previous week’s $10.8 million, highlighting an overall cooling in ticket sales.