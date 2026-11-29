Earlier this month, U2 marked the release of their new album, Carnaval de Luz, with a unique concert held at London’s Tate Modern art gallery. This exclusive performance, titled U2: Live on the BBC at Tate Modern, will air tonight, bringing the band’s recording to fans across the globe.

Viewers in the UK can catch the concert on BBC Two tonight, Saturday, November 28, at 10:10 p.m. local time (5:10 p.m. ET). Additionally, the live show is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, which allows fans to watch it for free online.

How to Watch U2 Tate Modern Concert In the U.S.

For those outside the UK wishing to enjoy the U2 concert, you can livestream the show by utilizing a virtual private network (VPN). This allows you to access BBC iPlayer, enabling you to experience the concert as if you were in the UK.

ExpressVPN is a popular choice among users, featuring numerous servers worldwide. Start by downloading ExpressVPN and set your computer’s IP location to the United Kingdom. You’ll be able to watch the concert on BBC iPlayer, although it may require a postcode to log in—use SE19TG, the postcode for the Tate Modern, to bypass this hurdle.

Another commendable option is Proton VPN, currently offering a Black Friday promotion of 50% off its plans. The Drive Plus plan is available for just $1.99/month, a significant saving from the standard rate of $3.99/month.

In addition to BBC iPlayer, the concert will also be simulcast on the BBC Music YouTube channel. However, accessing this may require a VPN due to geo-blocking restrictions in certain regions. Regardless, you can use the VPN to stream U2 Live at the Tate Modern for free, without any pay-per-view costs.

Tonight’s special, lasting an hour, promises a thrilling experience featuring the 22-time Grammy Award-winning band performing a mix of classics from their extensive catalog, including tracks such as “The Unforgettable Fire,” “Bad,” and “With Or Without You,” as well as new songs from Carnaval De Luz.

Set against the backdrop of a digital art installation titled “77 Million Paintings,” crafted by longtime collaborator and producer Brian Eno, Bono remarked to the audience, “A lot of rock and roll bands went to art school… U2 didn’t go to school, we went to Brian Eno.”

The Tate Modern audience consisted of art students from across London, along with special guests such as Lily Allen, Noel Gallagher, and Richard Curtis.

Don’t miss U2: Live on the BBC at Tate Modern, airing tonight at 5:10 p.m. ET / 2:10 p.m. PT on BBC iPlayer or on BBC Music’s YouTube channel via ExpressVPN.