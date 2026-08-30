Venus Williams and Andrea Preti: An Unexpected Romance Unveiled

Venus Williams, the tennis icon, recently opened up about her heartfelt journey into marriage with Andrea Preti. In a reflective conversation with Oprah Winfrey back in 2003, she shared her need for variety, emphasizing, “To stay interested in tennis, I have to mix it up with other things.” This sentiment foreshadowed the significant personal development that was to come.

A Love Story Begins in Ischia

In a romantic twist, Venus exchanged vows with Preti in the picturesque setting of Ischia, Italy, just a month after her candid discussion with Winfrey. However, as Venus revealed to Vogue, the couple encountered a hiccup: “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork,” leading them to extend their celebrations to Florida. Their week-long festivities culminated in a civil ceremony on December 20, followed by an extravagant wedding the next day.

The Beauty of Commitment

Even though the couple relished in the joy of their union, both Venus and Preti acknowledge that marriage is more than just a celebration. “I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was,” Venus recounted to Vogue, emphasizing the depth of their connection.

Daily Dedication

Understanding the realities of married life, they made a commitment to support one another every single day. Preti, who reflects a deep protectiveness towards Venus, elaborated on their philosophy in an interview with The Knot: “We focus on simple things. Small things make a difference.”