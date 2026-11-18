Jeff Bezos recently shared insights into the selection process for the next James Bond, revealing his significant involvement in the decision-making. The process was described as rigorous and systematic, focusing on identifying the most suitable actor for the iconic role.

The Selection Process

According to Bezos, the initial casting call attracted a wide array of talent, which was quickly narrowed down to just five finalists. The team employed traditional screen tests to evaluate these actors, going all out with full costumes, authentic sets, and the inclusion of other actors to create a realistic filming environment. Each finalist performed in three different scenes, showcasing their versatility and capability.

A Special Performance

On the decision day, the team spent several hours reviewing the recorded screen tests. Every actor was praised for their extraordinary talent, but one stood out above the rest: Rob Pattinson. Bezos highlighted that, despite initial hesitations about casting someone already famous, Pattinson’s performance was captivating. “There was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performances. It was kind of immediately undebated,” he stated. Director Denis Villeneuve and the team unanimously gravitated toward Pattinson, solidifying their decision. They overcame their initial biases in favor of less-known actors, recognizing that Pattinson was undeniably the right choice.

The Future of James Bond