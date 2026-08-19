Brooks Laich and Katrín Davíðsdóttir Tie the Knot Nearby

Former NHL star Brooks Laich and CrossFit champion Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir have officially tied the knot, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. The couple celebrated their wedding on August 15, 2023, at their picturesque lakeside home near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, surrounded by 110 close friends and family.

A Dream Come True

Reflecting on their special day, Laich shared in an interview with People that it was “a dream come true for both of us.” Davíðsdóttir echoed this sentiment, revealing that they envisioned their wedding at their home “from the start.” This personal touch made the day even more memorable for the couple.

A Focus on Family and Adventure

The proud parents of 10-month-old daughter Emberly, Laich and Davíðsdóttir emphasized the importance of creating a relaxed atmosphere for their guests. “We just want to be on an adventure,” Davíðsdóttir said, reflecting on their approach to the wedding planning. “Whatever happens, happens. And if it doesn’t go according to perfect plan, that’s OK.”

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