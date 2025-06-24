U2’s The Edge Celebrates Irish Citizenship After 60 Years

After more than six decades in Ireland, U2’s The Edge, born David Howell Evans, is now officially an Irish citizen, marking what he described as a “monumental day.” The guitarist’s long-awaited citizenship was granted on Monday, providing him with a deeper connection to the country he has called home since childhood.

A Celebratory Milestone

On Monday, The Edge received his Irish citizenship alongside 7,500 other applicants in a ceremonious event. Sporting a pin of the Irish flag on his blazer, he expressed his joy, stating, “What an amazingly joyful event for all of us. A monumental day. I guess, you know, I’m a little tardy with the paperwork. I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one-year-old. But the time is right. And I couldn’t be more proud of my country for all that it represents and all that it is doing.” He acknowledged that his citizenship was “long overdue” but conveyed contentment that it was finally happening.

The Process Behind the Delay

When asked about the lengthy delay in acquiring his citizenship, The Edge explained that the process was actually quite straightforward. “Honestly there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out,” he admitted, “but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant, it feels more meaningful.” The Edge emphasized that current global events have made his Irish citizenship feel especially poignant. “Because of what is going on in the world right now. What Ireland stands for, it’s very powerful,” he added.

Ireland’s Global Role

In response to inquiries about Ireland’s role on the world stage, The Edge conveyed optimism about the nation’s contributions. He remarked, “Can it do more? I think it’s doing a lot. I’m not sure there is much more it could do, to be honest.” His comments highlight a deep appreciation for Ireland’s leadership and support of international bodies, especially in times of crisis. The Edge’s newfound sense of belonging comes at a significant time for both him personally and for Ireland as a nation.

Looking Ahead with U2

A month prior to receiving his citizenship, U2 became the first Irish act to receive the prestigious Fellowship Of The Ivors Academy, the highest honor awarded by the organization in its 81-year history. Responding to this achievement, frontman Bono shared that the band has returned to the studio, actively crafting music for their next chapter. “We’ve been in the studio, and you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future,” Bono stated during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He expressed confidence about their upcoming work, indicating it must be “extraordinary” to merit release.

Despite keeping specific project details close to the vest, Bono affirmed that drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who recently recovered from surgery, has rejoined the group. “Larry’s back from injury,” he said with enthusiasm. “He’s really innovative.” With both The Edge’s Irish citizenship and U2’s new endeavors, it seems that a promising future lies ahead for the legendary band.